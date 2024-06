e unul dintre principalii producători de combustibil din sudul Rusiei

❗️They hit the target: as a result of a night attack by drones in the russian Federation, 5 important objects were hit.

Under attack were:

• Refinery “Krasnodarekoneft”

• Military airfield in the city of Yeisk

• 726 educational center of air defense (Yeysk)

• Ilsky Refinery… pic.twitter.com/m1JjfqleZV— Jürgen Nauditt ???????????????? (@jurgen_nauditt) June 21, 2024