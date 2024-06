Liderul revoltei, fost şef al armatei, transferat la o închisoare de maximă securitate

#Bolivia – A top prosecutor in La Paz has ordered General Juan Jose Zuniga to serve 6 months in “preventative detention” before facing trial for his failed coup attempt.

Zuniga faces up to 20 yrs in prison on terrorism charges, and up to 15 years for directing an armed uprising.