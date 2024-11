VIDEO Lovitură devastatoare la Sumî

russian bastards attacked Sumy.

A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among those killed in the russian missile attack on Sumy.

So far, 52 wounded and 10 dead are known, the Sumy OVA said.

UPD.

In Sumy, November 18 and 19 were declared days of mourning. pic.twitter.com/tlg1sHCVBK

— Jürgen Nauditt ???????????????? (@jurgen_nauditt) November 18, 2024