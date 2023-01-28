Giurgiulesti International Free Port sets a new transshipment record in 2022 amid vital efforts for securing the regional supply chains

Cargo transhipments via Giurgiulesti International Free Port (GIFP)set a new record of more than 1.8 million tons in 2022, which takes 30% higher than the previous year’s record.



Thus, although the total volume of more than 1 million tons of imported cargo rose by 20% against 2021, the volume of petroleum products transhipped at the oil terminal in the amount of 577 thousand tons increased by 41%, while the amount of imported coal almost tripled in comparison to 2021. A total of 93 thousand tons of solid and liquid mineral fertilizers were transhipped for import, which is a threefold increase in volume compared to previous years. At the same time, there was a considerable decrease (-51%) in imports of construction materials, largely due to low demand in the road construction market in the first half of the year.



In 2022, a significant 45% increase in cargo transhipments for export was recorded with a total volume of 811 thousand tons. The largest part of exports included cereals, sunflower seeds, and meals in the amount of 574 thousand tons, which is 45% up against 2021. Exports of vegetable oil totaled 196 thousand tons, which is a 147% growth compared to last year. At the same time, exports of scrap metal decreased by about 52% due to the capacity limit of the general cargo terminal.

Mathias von Tucher, General Director of Danube Logistics SRL, stated: “Despite numerous challenges during the past year, GIFP fulfilled the vital function of safeguarding supply chains for Moldovan importers and exporters.

This includes the imports of petroleum products and coal via GIFP to contribute to the energy security of the country, and the imports of both liquid and solid fertilizers to ensure stability for agricultural production.

Furthermore, the port also proved to be a helpful solution in upholding supplies to and from Ukraine. A significant portion of the fuel imported via GIFP is delivered further to Ukraine. At the same time, Moldovan exporters procured grain from Ukraine and transhipped it via GIFP contributing to the international efforts to prevent the food shortages threatened by the war. In addition, as a solution to stabilize the container traffic to and from Moldova, end of 2022 one of the port residents launched a regular block train service for the transportation of containers between GIFP and the container terminal of the port of Constanta.

In order to meet the increased demand and to extend the port’s operational capacity extra staff has been taken on by 23% compared to 2021, and investments and equipment acquisitions were speeded up while tariffs for clients were kept at reasonable levels in support of the Moldovan economy. Most importantly, we are in the final design stage for the extension of the general cargo terminal – which is fully used at present– through the construction of a universal berth, with an estimated investment of USD 7 M. Thus, the transshipment capacity will be extended by 700 thousand tons per annum, and the envisaged facility will enter into operation in 2024.”



Danube Logistics SRL is the general investor and operator of Giurgiulesti International Free Port, the main seariver port of the Republic of Moldova. Since 2005 Danube Logistics has developed the port into one of the most successful ports on the Danube river facilitating trade of Moldovan companies with international markets. Danube Logistics SRL is wholly owned by the Dutch company Danube Logistics Holding BV. The sole ultimate owner of the Danube Logistics group of companies is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

