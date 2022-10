Un cunoscut rapper rus s-a sinucis pentru a nu ajunge pe front

#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #Russia



🏳️ In #Krasnodar, rapper Ivan Petunin known as Walkie committed suicide



"If you are watching this video, it means that I am no longer alive. I cannot and do not want to take the sin of murder on my soul. I am not ready to kill for any ideals" pic.twitter.com/LPC2MKnQ2f