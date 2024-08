zborurile în regiune au fost restricţionate

????????????BREAKING NEWS

How a drone crashed into a building in Russia!

Attack like 9/11

A drone collided with a building in Saratov, Russia. According to information, the drone was fired from Ukraine.#RUSSIAUNDERAATACK #Ukranian #Drone #Saratov #Russia #Ukraine #Russia #saratov… https://t.co/rrZV0MK5Cx pic.twitter.com/8vqfncGECa— Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) August 26, 2024