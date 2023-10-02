UcrainaUE / Nato

Unii dintre miniştrii de Externe din UE nu participă la reuniunea ”istorică” de la Kiev

2 octombrie 2023
Unii dintre miniştrii de Externe din Uniunea Europeană nu se află la Kiev, în pofida convocării tuturor celor 27 de către şeful diplomaţiei europene la o reuniune ”istorică” în capitala Ucrainei, relatează News.ro.

Sursa citată scrie că face verificări cu privire la câţi miniştri de Externe din UE participă la reuniune.

Mai mulţi şefi ai diplomaţiilor europene au vorbit în faţa camerelor de luat imagini în marja reuniunii – cei din Bulgaria, România, Olanda, Portugalia, Belgia, Cipru, Danemarca, Italia, Croaţia şi Franţa.

Şeful diplomaţiei Europene Josep Borrell a anunţat într-o serie de mesaje postate pe X că este vorba despre ”prima reuniune a tuturor celor 27 de state membre în afare UE”.

”Convocăm o reuniune istorică a minişrilor de Externe din UE aici, în Ucraina, o ţară candidată şi viitoare membră a UE”, a declarat Borrell.

”Ne aflăm aici pentru a ne exprima solidaritatea şi susţinerea faţă de poporul ucrainean”, a adăugat el.

