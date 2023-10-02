Unii dintre miniştrii de Externe din UE nu participă la reuniunea ”istorică” de la Kiev

Unii dintre miniştrii de Externe din Uniunea Europeană nu se află la Kiev, în pofida convocării tuturor celor 27 de către şeful diplomaţiei europene la o reuniune ”istorică” în capitala Ucrainei, relatează News.ro.

Sursa citată scrie că face verificări cu privire la câţi miniştri de Externe din UE participă la reuniune.

Mai mulţi şefi ai diplomaţiilor europene au vorbit în faţa camerelor de luat imagini în marja reuniunii – cei din Bulgaria, România, Olanda, Portugalia, Belgia, Cipru, Danemarca, Italia, Croaţia şi Franţa.

Pleased to be in Kyiv. A powerful symbol to have the EU’s Foreign Ministers here to stand with the people of Ukraine. We will discuss Ukraine’s EU pathway, and ongoing supports. Ireland recently announced €23m in humanitarian aid, part of €210m in total support so far. pic.twitter.com/Za2XrKVl3K — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 2, 2023

I am in #Kyiv for a historic informal 🇪🇺 #FAC meeting. My message today: The #EU and its Members States are here in #Ukraine to support our friends, the Ukrainian people. We are going to discuss the various parameters for a comprehensive support strategy for Ukraine. Our… pic.twitter.com/sKVfehcOZg — Constantinos Kombos (@ckombos) October 2, 2023

Today for the first time, the EU Foreign Ministers meeting is taking place outside the 🇪🇺. This historic meeting is being held in #Kyiv 🇺🇦. Together with the Ministers, we paid our respects at the "Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine" to all who have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/DzXaGTfRsM — Mariya Gabriel (@GabrielMariya) October 2, 2023

FM #Asselborn and 🇪🇺 colleagues arrived in #Kyiv It is the 1st time in the EU‘s history that Foreign Ministers hold a meeting in a country at war. This symbolic visit, and the unprecedented financial, humanitarian & military assistance, show: the EU stands with #Ukraine 🇱🇺🇪🇺🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OdlZYUFLEf — MFA Luxembourg 🇱🇺 (@MFA_Lu) October 2, 2023

Şeful diplomaţiei Europene Josep Borrell a anunţat într-o serie de mesaje postate pe X că este vorba despre ”prima reuniune a tuturor celor 27 de state membre în afare UE”.

”Convocăm o reuniune istorică a minişrilor de Externe din UE aici, în Ucraina, o ţară candidată şi viitoare membră a UE”, a declarat Borrell.

We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU. We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people.https://t.co/zcv6agCcIy — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 2, 2023

”Ne aflăm aici pentru a ne exprima solidaritatea şi susţinerea faţă de poporul ucrainean”, a adăugat el.

Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmărește TIMPUL pe Google News și Telegram!



